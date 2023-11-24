November 24, 2023 at 12:57 am

‘Anywhere, USA.’ Laundry Detergent Is Now Being Chained Up In Stores To Prevent Theft

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@somajorr

What is this world coming to?!?!

If you’ve been in stores lately in bigger cities, you’ve probably noticed that a lot of products are now behind glass so they can’t be stolen.

Well, things have progressed…

A person shared a video from a store that showed bottles of laundry detergent actually chained up.

Wow!

Source: TikTok/@somajorr

The text overlay on the video reads, “What city am I in?” as the camera pans over the shelves showing the locked-up products.

That is wild!

Source: TikTok/@somajorr

The audio playing over the video features the voice of someone complaining about being in the ghetto.

Source: TikTok/@somajorr

Here’s the video.

@somajorr

🙃🙃🙃🙃 #ghetto #foryou #foryourpage #foryourpage #fyp #citygirls

♬ original sound – The Entitled Millennial

Let’s see what people had to say about this.

This person guessed California.

Source: TikTok/@somajorr

Another person thinks it could really be anywhere in America.

Source: TikTok/@somajorr

And this person suggested an alternative method to getting some detergent.

Source: TikTok/@somajorr

It’s getting weird out there, folks!

And I have a feeling it’s just gonna get weirder…

