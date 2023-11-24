‘Anywhere, USA.’ Laundry Detergent Is Now Being Chained Up In Stores To Prevent Theft
by Matthew Gilligan
What is this world coming to?!?!
If you’ve been in stores lately in bigger cities, you’ve probably noticed that a lot of products are now behind glass so they can’t be stolen.
Well, things have progressed…
A person shared a video from a store that showed bottles of laundry detergent actually chained up.
Wow!
The text overlay on the video reads, “What city am I in?” as the camera pans over the shelves showing the locked-up products.
That is wild!
The audio playing over the video features the voice of someone complaining about being in the ghetto.
Here’s the video.
@somajorr
🙃🙃🙃🙃 #ghetto #foryou #foryourpage #foryourpage #fyp #citygirls
Let’s see what people had to say about this.
This person guessed California.
Another person thinks it could really be anywhere in America.
And this person suggested an alternative method to getting some detergent.
It’s getting weird out there, folks!
And I have a feeling it’s just gonna get weirder…