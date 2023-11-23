November 23, 2023 at 2:27 pm

App Tells People Which New York City Subway Stations Have The Most Rats

by Matthew Gilligan

Rats run the cities!

And those little rodents REALLY run New York City.

But don’t fear, friends!

A gal posted a video to give viewers a heads-up about how the Transit app now gives folks an update on how “ratty” different bus, train, rail, and ferry stations are in NYC.

Her video shows screenshots from the Transit app and shows a scale that goes from “so many” to “one or two” to “none.”

Yikes!

This is good info to have, people!

And it’s so very New York!

Take a look at her video.

She posted a follow-up video and told viewers that the data on the Transit app is updated daily.

I’m impressed!

Here’s what folks had to say.

This person is all about this app.

Another viewer wants to know more about these rats…

And this person doesn’t think the numbers add up.

This is good to know!

You don’t want to run into a rat, do you?

