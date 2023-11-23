App Tells People Which New York City Subway Stations Have The Most Rats
by Matthew Gilligan
And those little rodents REALLY run New York City.
A gal posted a video to give viewers a heads-up about how the Transit app now gives folks an update on how “ratty” different bus, train, rail, and ferry stations are in NYC.
Her video shows screenshots from the Transit app and shows a scale that goes from “so many” to “one or two” to “none.”
Take a look at her video.
She posted a follow-up video and told viewers that the data on the Transit app is updated daily.
