‘Available balance 57 cents.’ Man Finds ATM Receipts That Prove Americans Are Barely Surviving Right Now

by Matthew Gilligan

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again…times are tough out there right now for Americans.

A lot of folks are struggling financially and barely scraping by.

A man named Antonio posted a video on TikTok that went viral because it highlighted what a lot of folks are going through.

He said in his video that he “felt like being nosey” while he was getting money at his bank and he saw a trash can filled with ATM receipts.

Antonio read off the different amounts on the receipts, including, “Available balance $173. Available balance 57 cents.”

He then said, “Bro America going through it, man. What would happen if they get like a sickness in the family or some emergency?”

Good question…

Here’s his video.

And this is how folks reacted.

One person said they don’t even bother with receipts.

This individual shared a funny/depressing story.

And this TikTokker really hit rock bottom.

Keep working hard, folks!

Things are bound to turn around at some point!

