Bride Kicks Out Bridesmaid For Wearing The Wrong Color Dress. Was She Wrong?
by Trisha Leigh
I know that on Reddit, brides get a bad rap. The fact is, though, when you agree to stand up in someone’s wedding, you should realize up front that you have no say in what you’ll be wearing on their day.
OP was having a winter wedding in a cold climate and decided her bridesmaids would wear forest green. Her maid-of-honor would wear black.
My (23F) wedding was back on Saturday December 31st and I’m still getting backlash from this, so I want to know if this was an AH move.
In the country I live in it’s currently winter, and we get a fair amount of snow so my wedding was a winter themed wedding. The color theme was forest green and gold.
My dress was obviously white, and I chose the color of my bridesmaids dresses to be forest green as well. My MOH”s dress was black, and everyone was to wear gold accessories.
When it came time to pick out dresses, one bridesmaid tried to talk her into different colors and then asked if she could wear black, too. The bride declined politely, telling her forest green was the themed color.
I have this friend, we’ll call her Kat, that I asked to be one of my bridesmaids. When we went dress shopping and I told them the color theme I was going for, Kat immediately expressed that she thought forest green was a bad choice.
She said the thinks it’s not a flattering color, and thought I should choose something different and more “girly”. I said no because my wedding was winter themed and I thought the color would go perfect with the theme.
She suggested a pink, blue even a red. I said no, but thanks’ for your opinion. She found out my MOH”s dress was black and asked if she could wear black too? I said no, only my MOH is wearing black.
I paid for all the dresses.
Well, on the day of the wedding she showed up with another dress that was for “after pictures” at the reception.
Fast forward to wedding day, everyone’s getting their hair and makeup done and Kat show’s up 30 minutes late holding a bag that looked like it had a dress inside. I asked her what this was for?
She told me it was for later on at the reception if she got uncomfortable and wanted to change after pictures. I was like ok cool.
Except she came out wearing it – in black – before the ceremony.
So fast forward we’re all dressed and walking down the stairs because the ceremony is beginning in 30 mins and we were going to take some pictures before.
Kat is the last person to come down and she’s wearing a BLACK DRESS. At the time I was preoccupied taking pictures with my parents, but my MOH came over to me and made me aware of the situation.
When OP asked her to change twice and she refused, OP said she would have to leave then – and after the girl started to cuss her out, she had security called.
I confronted Kat and asked her what was going on. She said she hates her bridesmaid dress, as the color is ugly and makes her look gross so she’s wearing black.
I told her please go back and change.
She refused and started walking away from me. I said I’m going to ask her one more time, and if she doesn’t oblige I’m calling security and kicking her out.
She began yelling at me to f–k off, so I called security and asked them to please escort her out. She started making a BIG scene yelling how I’m such a brat, that I can’t force her to wear anything and that I’m a horrible inconsiderate friend.
The wedding went on and it was truly amazing.
Now the ex-friend is trying to get OP to pay for the extra dress (along with the green one she’d already paid for) and some of their friends think kicking her out was embarrassing and harsh.
Ever since the wedding Kat has been blowing up my phone with texts saying some really nasty thing’s and asking for the money back she spent on the black dress, since it was a waste and she didn’t get to wear it.
I had to block her number.
Some of my other bridesmaids have been giving me crap saying that it was a little harsh kicking her out and embarrassing her like that. And that maybe I should give her the money back.
AITA for kicking her out?
Was it? Reddit loves to weigh in on wedding stories, so let’s go!
The top comment says that the other girl embarrassed herself.
This person says yep, the bridesmaid wanted to be the star.
And this commenter wonders if OP has any good friends at all.
They say good riddance to bad rubbish.
It doesn’t seem as if this person was ever really a friend to begin with.
I tend to agree that all of her friendships should be re-evaluated.
Because I don’t see how OP did anything wrong at all.