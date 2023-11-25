College Student Unexpectedly Discovers Her Parents And Another Couple Are In A Polyamorous Relationship. – ‘This was sprung on you.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Welcome home, honey…we have some news for you…
Uh oh…
Hey, I’m all for people doing whatever they want in life, but they should also take the consideration of others into account…especially when it happens to be their daughter.
A college student posted a video on TikTok and informed viewers that when she returned home from college to visit her parents, she was told that they were now in a polyamorous relationship with another couple.
That has to be quite a shock, right?
It seems like this young woman wasn’t exactly thrilled with this new development in her life and her sarcastic video got a lot of people talking.
And the caption to her video says it all!
She wrote, “Ready to head on back to my dorm room.”
Let’s take a look at her video.
@gooninandbaiting
Check out what people said on TikTok.
To each their own, I guess…
But still, I can see how someone would be annoyed by this.