Recruiter Told Her That She Was Overqualified For A VP Position, But Her Lack Of Makeup Hurt Her Chances To Move Forward In The Interview Process
by Laura Lynott
The phrase “pretty privilege” gets tossed around a lot, but more than a few people question whether or not it’s a real thing.
Well, according to job seeker @_melissaweaver, it happened to her when she showed up to an interview without wearing makeup.
Melissa says she went to a job interview styling clean girl aesthetic – and she got nowhere with that job – when she felt she really should have!
The New Yorker told her followers on TikTok about her experience.
“I know how to interview. My background and experience aligned perfectly with what the role entails.”
She left the interview believing it went “great” but then she was stunned to get an email saying she wasn’t going to be moving onto the next round.
She was gutted, so emailed for feedback.
They told her that although her background was just what they wanted, that her experience “lined up,” along with her “personal goals.”
However, the recruiter was “concerned that for my interview, I hadn’t put in enough effort in my appearance, given the level of role I was interviewing for.”
“I was interviewing for a vice president position. I had done a blowout for my hair, had on a nice top, a blazer, earrings, but I only had on ChapStick; I didn’t have on any makeup because I don’t really wear a lot of makeup.”
That is totally unacceptable, and it goes without saying we don’t see such demands put on men!
Watch the full clip here:
@_melissaweaver
Does wearing make up to work make a difference? #work #corporate #career #interview #job #jobsearch #makeup #jobinterview #opinion #advice #women
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
This person wonders whether or not it’s even legal.
Folk are NOT impressed!
Winning comment!
They actually said the quiet part out loud.
I have a feeling that might come back to bite them.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁