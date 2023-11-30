Construction Foreman Told Temp Agency He Only Wanted Male Workers, And Learned A Big Lesson In Equality. – ‘They were some of the best workers he had ever had.’
This story comes to us from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page and the person who wrote it explained that they worked at temp agency when this incident took place.
“I used to work for a temp agency, we specialized in labor and construction work but really if I had notice could recruit for any type of work.
As you can imagine, some men in the construction industry have certain views about women working…
We had customers that often needed workers with different skills and tickets. And some customers were just downright misogynistic.
One customer called later in the morning and said he needed 2 workers and would only accept men, I explained that due to timing I didn’t have many workers available at short notice, but I have 2 women available that are very seasoned and strong, with great work ethic. He declined.
This guy was going to learn his lesson in a hurry.
So I sent him the other 2 men I had in the office who were 2 of the laziest workers I had, hence why they were not already dispatched.
The customer called me at the end of the day and said he needed 2 workers again tomorrow, but not those 2 as they were horrible, I again offered the ladies and said how they had been been praised for past work.
He begrudgingly agreed.
And what do you know, he had a change of heart!
The next day he called and said how they were some of the best workers he had ever had.
They ended up working for him for 3 months and he eventually hired them.”
