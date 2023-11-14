‘Did you did you catch him watching me?’ Man Tells Woman She’s Being Watched… But Is He The Real Stalker?
by Laura Lynott
Well, this is absolutely terrifying – this older guy warns this young woman about a stalker in the distance – BUT is he being sincere?!
The older guy tells the woman, who’s in a remote area in her car: “So, you have a guy up there watching you with binoculars.”
She responds: “Okay, well, I guess I won’t be staying.”
He replies: “Well, it’s not that you can’t stay. I’ll be honest with you. This side of the mountain is safe. He’s driving an old Dodge pickup and he told me he’s here out for some water, but I would stay away from him.”
Right about now, a lot of us would be thanking this man, right?
She asks, concerned: “Did you did you catch him watching me, or could you just tell you that he was watching?”
He responded: “When he pulled the glasses up looking in this direction. I was like, ‘What are you looking at?’.
She answered: “Yeah okay, right.” Of course she was grateful for the information. But then he sat on and STARED at her. And I can tell that moments of him staring must have felt like hours. He wasn’t warning her about a stalker at all, was he?
Here’s the full FREAKY clip:
And here’s what folks thought:
