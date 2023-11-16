Doctor Kept Eating All the Leftovers In The Break Room, So This Worker Taught Him An Expensive Lesson
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s a story as old as time itself…
Okay, maybe it’s not that old, but we sure do seem to hear a lot of stories about people stealing food from their co-workers.
And here’s another one to add to the list!
The person who wrote the story said they worked for a doctor who didn’t seem to be very courteous…
The Doctor I worked for paid hundreds of dollars to eat dinner leftovers.
“I worked for an orthopedic surgeon who constantly ate people’s lunches and would leave $10 on the fridge. He really loved left-over home cooked meals.
“I don’t get lunches off, I have to work to keep paying your salary. You can go buy another lunch” He would say.
They were annoyed, but they stayed on the job because of the paycheck.
I ***** him so much, but I got paid a lot. He was fresh out of his internship and residency, and he thought he was above everyone.
We complained to the office manager. She went to the doctor and said we were all mad about it. The doctor told her to “deal with it”. If the Doctor decided to eat one of our lunches, we could have the office manager just order us something.
But maybe getting your lunch stolen at work isn’t such a bad thing…
This was amazing! There were 2 people besides me that had family and kids, so we always brought leftovers.
If he ate my food, I ordered from the most expensive steak place in town. Appetizers, 22 oz steak, 3 sides, a salad, and dessert. I’d eat the salad, and the rest went home. And of course, there are plenty of leftovers to take to work the next day!
And the whole gang got in on the action!
The rest of the staff was doing the same. Ordering full chickens, 4-5 different Chinese dishes, spending hundreds of dollars to replace stolen meatloaf sandwiches and day old soups and spaghetti.
The office manager went along with it. After all, he said we could order what we wanted if he took our lunch.
And this guy eventually came to his senses.
It went on for 2 months until the doctor caught on. From then on, he had the office manager order him a lunch.
I did miss trading off a cold pork chop and Spanish rice for prime rib and all the fixings.”
And here’s how people responded.
One reader said this doctor was ALMOST there.
Another individual said they could have handled this in an even better way.
One individual was impressed with what went down.
Another Reddit user wished some of their co-workers had food pregnancies.
And this person shared a pretty outrageous story.
I bet this guy regretted that he ever opened his mouth.
You asked for it!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, doctor, doctors, health care, healthcare, job, jobs, malicious compliance, picture, reddit, revenge, top, work, working