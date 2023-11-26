Does Taking Ozempic Increase A Woman’s Chance Of Getting Pregnant? This Doctor Explains Why That Might Be The Case.
Ozempic users, you need to pay attention!
A doctor named Jonathan Kaplan posted a video on TikTok about Ozempic that went viral because it caught so many people off guard.
Kaplan said simply, “Beware of Ozempic babies.”
Ozempic is used for a variety of ailments including Type 2 diabetes and is used to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
But some people use the drug for weight loss and some women use it to try to lose baby weight shortly after giving birth.
Kaplan said that women who take oral contraceptives while also taking Ozempic may be at an increased risk of becoming pregnant due to how the two medications react.
Kaplan said, “Ozempic or this class of medications helps you lose weight through delayed gastric emptying.”
But the problem is that the delay can affect the way oral medications are absorbed, including birth control pills.
Kaplan said, “If it doesn’t get absorbed, your ability to get pregnant may be higher.”
Kaplan added that the people who manufacture Ozempic were made aware that this side effect can occur when they submitted their product to the FDA.
