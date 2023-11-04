November 4, 2023 at 12:54 am

Dog Owner Shows How Dogs Can’t See Red Toys In Grass Because They View Colors Differently From Humans

by Laura Lynott

A dog owner has called out dog toy makers and it’s honestly pretty fascinating.

In the video, @smashtonstudios shows the color spectrum that dogs can actually see.

He did this by turning the colorblind filter on and red becomes green.

And wouldn’t you know it… grass is the same color as a red dog toy.

“Bro, no frickin’ wonder you can’t find this this red squishy,” he tells his puppy.

Then he films himself throwing the squishy onto a patch of grass and it just disappears.

“I’m like go find it, you really can’t see that. Of course you can’t see it.”

And then we see the dog… who is just as confused as. you might expect.

Here’s the full clip:

I feel so bad now, dont play fetch with red

To further illustrate the issue, he posted another video without the filter and shows how the dog loses the bone, even when it’s right next to him.

Replying to @Eli Farley i need to get a new bone that he can see cuz this aint it im sorry to everyone that didnt know it was a filter

Here’s what people thought of this puppy tale:

Won’t the red toy makers think of the dogs!

And people are pretty bummed that they didn’t know this.

This poster says the dogs can sniff the toys out!

And somebody had a helpful hint…

Be kind to your pets! Remember, you’re their best friend for their whole lives!

