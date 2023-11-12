‘Don’t get in this guy’s car.’ Woman Wonders Why Men Are Friends With Guys They Wouldn’t Let Near Their Girlfriend?
by Laura Lynott
This young woman has raised one huge red flag about men who have terrible friends they wouldn’t let their women friends be anywhere near!
And the internet chanted back, a guy’s friends are a reflection of who he is, when women are not around.
@_alrightly__aphrodite_ told her followers on TikTok: “One thing that really confuses me about male friendships is how sometimes they will be friends with other guys. They would never let their sisters girlfriends whatever alone in a room with. Let me set the scene for you.”
Our girl then goes on to explain how she was in an on off thing with her ex and she’d stayed a little too long at a bar and then his friend offered to give her a lift BUT this was a problem for her ex!
She continued: “He went ‘I can give you a ride home. It’s no big deal. It’s a weeknight.’ She responded: ‘Okay, so I’m like oh, yeah, sure. That would actually be great.’ My ex boyfriend, at the time, was closing up the bar and I really wanted to go home and go to sleep. So I say my goodbyes. I’m headed out the door and this guy literally has the car door open. Like he’s letting me into the car, you know?”
She added: “And my ex boyfriend runs out. He’s like, ‘Hey!’. He pulls me aside and (tells her) ‘Don’t get in this guy’s car.’ He tells (his friend) ‘Hey, man, like, I’m actually going to take her home tonight. Like we have some stuff to talk about.'”
She goes on: “This friend of his protests. And he’s like, ‘No, dude, like, I got it.’ They have a little bit of a spat, and then we go back inside. And I’m like, ‘What was that about? I thought he was your friend.’ He responded: ‘Yeah, he is my friend but you should never get in a car alone with him. He had other intentions and I know it.'”
She explained: “He was not a jealous guy. Like we had an agreed upon term in our relationship. While we were dating. We could hit on other people because we’re young. We’re beautiful. Let’s do whatever we want. Spoiler alert. I ended up being a lesbian, which was probably in retrospect the only reason I was psychologically okay with that.
“But I was thinking about that today. And I was like, How weird is it that that guy was his friend? And for years, that guy was his friend… “Not all men, obviously. But it’s not the first time I’ve heard something like that.”
