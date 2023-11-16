Her Dad Gave Her An “Ugly” First Car And Her Reaction Caught A Lot Of People Off Guard
by Matthew Gilligan
What you’re about to see is extremely adorable, so we want to warn you beforehand that you’ll laugh, smile, and possibly cry.
The viral TikTok video shows a young woman walking outside the restaurant where she works and being greeted with a huge surprise by her father.
It turns out her dad bought her her first car and she is clearly really happy.
She looked inside the car and said, “it’s so ugly I love it.”
The young woman and her father hugged and he said to her, “I’m sorry baby.”
She replied to him, “I love it!”, and reassured her father that he made the right choice.
Now, that is beautiful video!
Check out this sweet video.
Here’s how people reacted.
It’s enough to bring a tear to your eye, don’t you think?
How sweet!