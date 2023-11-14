Her Ex Tattooed A Portrait Of His Side Chick On Her Arm. Now She Wants Revenge. ‘If any one of you guys know a good lawyer.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Now, this is a weird story!
A woman named Jasmine posted a video and told viewers that her now ex-boyfriend tattooed his mistress on her arm when they were still together…
Yeah…
Jasmine showed viewers the BIG tattoo on her forearm and explained that she was dating a tattoo artist when she got the ink.
She said she told her ex she wanted a tattoo of Lilith from the Bible and she added, “No one knows what she looks like so I just said do what you think…just freestyle it. He showed me the design and I didn’t know that that was the girl he was cheating on me at the time, with, and so, of course, I was like yeah I love it, let’s go for it, he does the tattoo, really good into there.”
A few months later, Jasmine’s boyfriend dumped her AND told her that he’d been cheating on her.
She did a little detective work to find out he cheated on her with and she was in for a huge surprise.
Jasmine said, “And everyone at first I thought was gonna call me crazy but after showing them a picture of her, right next to my arm they were like no girl that definitely is her.”
She added, “Long story short, I didn’t get no real revenge or nothing he already called the cops for me ‘allegedly’ doing something to his mom and sister in his house, I don’t know, I have no idea what he’s talking about cause I didn’t do anything.”
Jasmine also said that she was thinking about possibly pursuing legal action against her ex.
She said, “But if any one of you guys know a good lawyer in Arizona, let me know cause I don’t even know if I can sue him because I didn’t know that that was his ex’s face, the girl that he was cheating on me with. If I had known that, I would have obviously never gotten the design.”
Check out her video.
Here’s what people had to say.
This person said was pure EVIL.
Another viewer said she needs to get a lawyer.
And this person said she needs to get REVENGE.
That’s a pretty wild story!
I guess there’s a first time for everything!