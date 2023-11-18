Her Husband Said “Ugh” To Dinner Plans, So Those Women Got Petty Revenge – ‘He can figure out what he’s having for dinner.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Uh oh…this doesn’t look too good…
A woman named Ashley shared a video on TikTok about what happened when she texted her husband about dinner and I have a sneaking suspicion that this might not be the first OR last time these two bump heads about this particular issue.
Ashley said that it started when her husband sent her a text and asked her what was for dinner.
When she told him what they were having, he only responded with…”Ugh.”
What a guy!
So Ashley did what any self-respecting woman would do.
She ordered herself Mexican food and she let him fend for himself for the night.
Bam!
Let’s take a look at her video.
@ashleym4296
Sometimes Im just a little petty. #dinner #mexicanfood #takeout #pettinessatitsfinest #husband
Here’s what folks had to say about it.
One person told her what she needs to do next.
Another individual shared what happened to her and her husband.
And this TikTokker didn’t hold back!
Do you think he learned a lesson?
Time will tell…