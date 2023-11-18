November 18, 2023 at 5:19 am

Her Husband Said “Ugh” To Dinner Plans, So Those Women Got Petty Revenge – ‘He can figure out what he’s having for dinner.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/ashleym4296

Uh oh…this doesn’t look too good…

A woman named Ashley shared a video on TikTok about what happened when she texted her husband about dinner and I have a sneaking suspicion that this might not be the first OR last time these two bump heads about this particular issue.

Ashley said that it started when her husband sent her a text and asked her what was for dinner.

Source: TikTok/ashleym4296

When she told him what they were having, he only responded with…”Ugh.”

What a guy!

Source: TikTok/ashleym4296

So Ashley did what any self-respecting woman would do.

She ordered herself Mexican food and she let him fend for himself for the night.

Bam!

Source: TikTok/ashleym4296

Let’s take a look at her video.

@ashleym4296

Sometimes Im just a little petty. #dinner #mexicanfood #takeout #pettinessatitsfinest #husband

♬ original sound – Ashley

Here’s what folks had to say about it.

One person told her what she needs to do next.

Source: TikTok/ashleym4296

Another individual shared what happened to her and her husband.

Source: TikTok/ashleym4296

And this TikTokker didn’t hold back!

Source: TikTok/ashleym4296

Do you think he learned a lesson?

Time will tell…

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter