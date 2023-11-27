Her New Mother-In-Law Broke The “No Speeches” Rule At Her Wedding, So She Ignored Her And Caused A Scene
by Justin Gardner
Ahhhhh weddings… an endless source of family drama.
Whenever you get a bunch of booze, opinions and emotions in the same place, you’re bound to get some FUN times.
The following story involves all of the above and one bride’s request to control who can and can’t talk on her big day?
Was she wrong?
You decide!
AITA for refusing to listen to MIL’s speech at my wedding?
So I hate speeches. I never understood the appeal.
I think they are boring, exhausting and very very forced but having said that, this is just my opinion and I never forced it on anyone. I have sat through long excoriating speeches without complaining like any other decent human being.
When it was my turn to get married however, I requested no speeches. We wrote that we loved everyone and that we knew they loved us so if you want to say anything say it to us directly, in private. My husband thought it was funny but he knew my feelings about speeches.
I mean, okay. It’s her wedding, right? She can make the rules.
So far so good.
We had a small wedding with only loved ones. a weekend long. My husband loves games so the wedding planner did a really great “taskmaster” type of games and everyone appreciated it.
Dinner came and MIL stood up and started by saying (I know we are forbidden to make speeches by the bride but this is my only son getting married so I will day what I want to….) I didn’t hear the rest because I was seeing red.
Folks… don’t mess a brides wedding wishes! What about this do people not understand.
Ugh.
My sisters and bridesmaids were shocked. I pretended like she wasn’t talking and continued my conversation with my girls. They did the same.
MIL was furious, both SIL’s were furious and my husband was very angry that it showed in his profile, he refused to look at me.
Yeah, this relationship doesn’t seem like it’s gonna last…
The rest of the night was awkward.
My husbands side sulking in their seats. I wanted to make sure it wasn’t ruined for the rest of us and we ended up having a blast. Next day I spent it with my family and friends.
My husband said that I was very wrong in what I did. I couldn’t force MIL to stfu and he knew she wouldn’t no matter how much we told her.
I shouldn’t have disrespected and humiliated her like this. Our marriage started on the wrong foot it seems.
AITA?
Sorry, but I’m giving this bride a pass. If she wanted nobody to speak, that’s her right. It’s her day.
And yeah, it’s his day too… but come on.
Well, the folks online had some things to say, and the top comment definitely think she’s right.
However, the opinions were definitely mixed. This person thinks “Everyone Sucks Here” (ESH) and explains why…
Another person thinks she’s really in for it with this marriage…
But again… some think she should have displayed more poise.
And more piled on… because she was rude.
All I have to say about this one is if this is the worst problem you have in your life… you’re living a good life.
Everybody… just grow up.