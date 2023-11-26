Here’s What The Walmart Family’s Superyacht Looks Like
by Laura Lynott
Did you ever wonder where your dollars went when you shopped at Walmart?
Well, this lady reckons at least some went on a hella superyacht moored in Barcelona!
@clarekloon told her followers on TikTok a behemoth of a yacht – that looks more like a mini cruise ship, belongs to the grocery store giant!
She showed video footage of the superyacht and compared it to the size of a normal sized yacht and a sailing boat.
She said: “You ever wonder what the Walmart family does with their money?”.
Well, actually I personally had not but hey… others might. So she goes on…
“That’s what they do with their money,” she said and panned to the huge superyacht. Yeow! It is BIG!
She added: “For reference, that’s a yacht or sailboat (panning to much smaller but yet, still a gorgeous boat).”
“That’s another yacht,” she added. “This. This is super yacht, AKA a mini cruise ship. So yeah, go Walmart.”
I wouldn’t mind a ride on that boat! In fact, I wonder if I called Walmart up and said I’d been a real loyal customer… uh. Okay. Maybe not.
Here’s the full boaty clip:
@clarekloon
parked in the barcelona marina and we were shocked. does anyone you know work on this boat? #walmartyacht #chaosmegayacht #kaostheyacht #walmartmoney #richlife #eattherich #superyacht #minicruiseship #yachtspotter
Folks are kinda mixed on this clip, as you can see:
Shouldn’t this boat be like, eh bigger? Lol.
Some people just not getting the clip. They’re rich, let them buy what they want, right?
Some people agree, rich companies need to pay workers more. But others still think the rich are just being rich…
Yeah, it’s tough to begrudge super rich people buying super rich stuff.
Still, it’s a good thing to remember when you go buy from Walmart next time.