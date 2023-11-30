His Wife Left Him After He Insisted She Take A Paternity Test For Their New Baby. – ‘On the bed she left the paternity results.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Wow…just WOW.
This story will make you shake your head in disbelief after you read it because this guy seems to be a little…clueless.
He explained that he and his wife welcomed a new baby last year…
TIFU by asking my wife for a paternity test.
“This didn’t happen today, but a few weeks ago.
My wife of 4 years gave birth to our first child last year.
But he was immediately suspicious.
Both my wife and I are blue eyed and light skinned. Our baby has a darker skin tone. Over the past 6 months his eyes turned a very dark brown.
I had my doubts. My friends and family had questions. I read too many horror stories online.
He tried to make an inquiry with his wife.
I asked my wife half jokingly one day if she was sure the kiddo was mine. She starred daggers at me and said of course he is. I let it go for a while, but I still had a nagging doubt.
His wife finally agreed to a test.
So right after Thanksgiving I told her I wanted a paternity test to put my doubts to rest. She agreed.
But it cost him BIG TIME.
A few weeks ago I came home to an empty house. Wife and son gone. On the bed she left the paternity results. And a petition for divorce.
Kid is 100% mine. Now I will only get to see him weekends and I lost the most amazing woman I have ever known.”
I think it’s safe to say that this guy blew it.
BIG TIME!