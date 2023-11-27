Hooters’ Waitress Said The Restaurant Got Rid Of Their Employee Discount On Food. – ‘We don’t get any more free salads.’
by Matthew Gilligan
I know a lot of people and companies are tightening their belts right now to save extra money, but this seems a little bit ridiculous to me.
A Hooters waitress named Leah posted a video on TikTok and said that employees at the restaurant are no longer entitled to a free salad during their shift but that their 50% employee discounts on other food is now gone, too.
Leah said, “Fun fact: Hooters used to give us free salads. We don’t get any more free salads. Now we have to pay for them.”
She added, “We used to have 50% off food, but they got rid of the 50% off discount for employees.”
Seems like kind of a raw deal, don’t you think?
Take a look at her video.
@leah_fennelly
Does your employer still give 50%? #serverlife #restaurantlife #funfact #hooters #funfact #employeediscount
And here’s what people had to say.
This person made a good point.
Another TikTokker who works at a similar restaurant also doesn’t get a good discount.
And this individual said the benefits just keep dwindling for restaurant employees.
That’s not cool!
It seems like the least they can do is give employees a bit of a break.
