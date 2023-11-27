November 27, 2023 at 3:54 pm

Hooters’ Waitress Said The Restaurant Got Rid Of Their Employee Discount On Food. – ‘We don’t get any more free salads.’

by Matthew Gilligan

I know a lot of people and companies are tightening their belts right now to save extra money, but this seems a little bit ridiculous to me.

A Hooters waitress named Leah posted a video on TikTok and said that employees at the restaurant are no longer entitled to a free salad during their shift but that their 50% employee discounts on other food is now gone, too.

Leah said, “Fun fact: Hooters used to give us free salads. We don’t get any more free salads. Now we have to pay for them.”

She added, “We used to have 50% off food, but they got rid of the 50% off discount for employees.”

Seems like kind of a raw deal, don’t you think?

Take a look at her video.

And here’s what people had to say.

This person made a good point.

Another TikTokker who works at a similar restaurant also doesn’t get a good discount.

And this individual said the benefits just keep dwindling for restaurant employees.

That’s not cool!

It seems like the least they can do is give employees a bit of a break.

