Woman Rents A Car Only To Discover It Has No Working Headlights. – ‘How do you rent a car to someone with the headlights detached?’
by Justin Gardner
Renting a car can be an expensive proposition, so you expect things to be absolutely perfect when you pick your car up. A woman named Sarah Kuntz, aka @mamagotsleeved) recently had to do just that, and ran into one of the scariest situations you can encounter when using a car that you’ve never driven before.
After her flight got delayed on a trip from New Mexico to Colorado, Sarah decided to just rent a car and drive the seven hours instead.
Everything was fine for a bit… but then night started to fall. So Sarah tried to switch on her lights… and nada. They simply didn’t work.
She said, “I’m in the middle of nowhere and I can’t get any lights working in this vehicle.”
That is a legitimately scary situation. Yikes!
Thankfully her fog lights were working so she could get a little light on the road.
But then, “When I was just cruising down the interstate with just my fog lamps, I’m gonna try to put my brights on, see if that’ll help me and give me more light. I flip the brights on… it turns off ALL the lights. All the lights in the car. In the dark. When I’m going 70 or 75 miles down the road.”
Eventually she stopped at a gas station.
She enlisted a stranger’s help to diagnose what the issue was… and get this… the headlights weren’t even attached!
After a pretty harrowing drive through some pretty dangerous terrain, she finally returned the vehicle to the company and obviously demanded a refund.
Take a look at part 1 of this video series:
Part 2:
Part 3:
The company actually posted a public response to Sarah’s video. Here it is:
We take seriously any concerns brought to us by customers and investigate them thoroughly. We have looked into this situation closely and we apologize for the hardship this has caused Ms. Kuntz. Customer satisfaction is our top priority. When a customer contacts us with concerns, we do everything we can to properly investigate and resolve the issue as quickly as possible
You’d think people in the comments would be more sympathetic… but apparently they expect people to check everything on their rental cars.
Yeah, thanks Dylan and notevenyourmother. I’m sure you do that everytime. Okay.
Come on fam… nobody checks that stuff!
It is the company’s responsibility… clearly.
Still, you wouldn’t believe what folks found in their rental cars… including a “pew pew.” I’m sure you can figure out what that is.
And that Red Mountain Pass sounds like a doozy!
Glad Sarah was okay. But let this be a lesson to all to make sure to check everything when you rent a car.
Better safe than sorry!