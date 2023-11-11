‘I had to keep from crying the whole time.’ Woman Stands Up For Herself After Boyfriend’s Mom Tries To Stick Her In Coach Alone
by Trisha Leigh
There’s not much worse in this world than people who think you can buy class – because it’s pretty clear to most of us that money and class are two different things.
OP is hardworking and a good person, as are her parents. Her boyfriend’s mother, though, continually makes comments about her blue-collar background.
My boyfriend’s parents paid for them, my boyfriend’s siblings and their SO to all go on a flight to Cabo for spring break.
Becky his mom hasn’t seem to like me for some reason she always makes snide remarks about my parents blue collar jobs and my field is nursing.
She was thrilled to be invited along on a family vacation in which the tickets and hotel were paid for, but things took a turn when OP showed up at the airport.
Her mother-in-law had booked first class tickets for everyone but her, presumably because she was “used to coach,” and was only amused when OP learned she would have to pay her own baggage fees.
We get to the airport and Becky bought 7 other people first class tickets and me 1 coach ticket. She told me I was used to it and she had a free coach ticket so I should be grateful for going.
They all did their express check ins and left me in the long line for me to think about what the heck is going on. I had to keep from crying the whole time in line.
I got up to the counter and there was a baggage fee to me. My boyfriend at the time never once helped me through the coach line or said anything to his mom.
I looked over at his mom’s smug face as I was about to pay the checked baggage fee.
The baggage agent told OP she should go home because the family didn’t appreciate her – and likely never would.
And I let all of my frustrations out on the attendant and started crying. Basically she said don’t go with that family sweetie they don’t appreciate you. Continues to cry and took my luggage and got out and got out of line with the super sweet check in woman.
I was so upset on how I was treated and started crying on my boyfriend in the airport about how his mother was treating me.
After some thought, she decided to take the advice and told her mother-in-law exactly what she thought of her (after dumping her bf).
The mother-in-law is embarrassed and the boyfriend is mad at OP, so I’m thinking she made the right move.
I broke up with him at the airport and his mother was so embarrassed. I told her what a ***** she was.
My boyfriend has been blowing up my phone saying how could I do that to his mother and just back out of a vacation very last minute and wasted everyone’s time and money.
I think this was the only thing she could have done, in the moment.
Props to her for having the strength to do it.