‘I couldn’t simply let this go.’ Starbucks Customer Kept Honking At Someone Who Cut Them Off In The Drive-Thru. Are They Wrong?
by Matthew Gilligan
Some people just can’t contain their road rage!
I personally don’t understand that kind of thing because it doesn’t make any sense to me to get that angry over something so small, but if you’ve spent any time at all on the roads, you see all kinds of people freaking out.
And one Reddit user asked the fine folks on that website if they were out of line for how they responded to a rude driver in a Starbucks drive-thru.
AITA for honking at another driver who cut in front of me at a drive thru each time she tries to order?
“This line at a Starbucks I went to was really long.
I was in line for a good maybe 20 minutes. Until this lady in a Mercedes tries to cut in front of me and like 8 others behind me. I laid on the horn and tried to block her from cutting me but she succeeded anyway and flipped me off.
Apparently, they aren’t one to let little things go…
Okay. I’m the type of person who will not let someone get away with **** like this. So I waited until she pulls up and as soon as she tries to order, I honk. She then looks at me with a dirty look and gives me the finger which I already had a middle finger of my own ready for her.
So they decided to teach this woman a lesson.
Each time she makes an attempt to order something I honk and sometimes lay on the horn for 3 seconds. We stopped as soon as she drove off. We then ordered and went about our day.
I just can’t with people who are extremely rude like that lady and I couldn’t simply let this go.
AITA for this?”
This is how people reacted to this story.
One person said this other lady SUCKED.
One reader who works in a drive-thru said this would have made them laugh.
Another individual likes to lay on the horn when someone blocks an intersection.
This Reddit user did not think this was a cool move.
And one individual seemed pretty impressed.
Maybe they took things too far?
To each their own, as the saying goes…