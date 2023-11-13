‘I do what I am supposed to do as a father.’ Man Says He Doesn’t Help His Wife Cook, Clean, Or Take Care Of Their Kids
by Matthew Gilligan
This video is going to put some big smiles on a lot of faces out there…because it takes an unexpected twist and it went viral for a good reason!
It comes to us from a man named J.R. Minton, who is married and has four children with his wife.
He started his video by saying, “I don’t help my wife cook, I don’t help my wife take care of the kids, clean, laundry — none of that.”
And then the twist! J.R. said, “Because I do what I am supposed to do as a father and a husband. I cook. I clean. I do the laundry. I take care of the kids. I can’t HELP my wife do those things because they are my job, too. Change the way you speak, change the way you think, and grow the **** up and be a man.”
J.R. continued, “The quickest way to change your mindset is to change your ‘word set.’ Our speech is a direct reflection of the way we think and feel, it shows in the way our speech affects other people and ourselves. Saying that I ‘help my wife with the kids’ perpetuates the idea that she has the responsibility to our children and I am merely assisting. We have a partnership; I care for my kids, and I don’t help.”
In an interview with Buzzfeed, J.R. said he started making videos because of other videos he’d seen.
He said, “I often found myself disagreeing with all the answers that people would provide. So, instead of just answering the question with my own opinion, I started looking at the question. If there are 100 different answers that can all be labeled as wrong, maybe the question is wrong. That’s been my whole goal —find better questions to ask.”
