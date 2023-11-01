‘I have had to stay on my toes.’ Woman Shares Hack For Preventing Drive-Thru Workers Don’t Steal Her Credit Card Info
If you’re looking for a hack to protect your credit or debit card information, we got you covered today!
It comes to us via a woman on TikTok who shared a video where she talked about how she prevents restaurant drive-thru employees from stealing her credit card info.
She sat in a car in a drive-thru in her video to illustrate her point.
She said, “Every time I go through a drive-thru, I say this so they won’t try to steal my card number. Watch this.”
She handed her credit card to the employee and said, “If it declines, don’t laugh at me, OK?”
That statement implies to the drive-thru worker that she has limited funds so it wouldn’t be worth their while to steal her credit card info.
She said, “Ever since that one girl tried to get me on the swipes at Sonic, I have had to stay on my toes.”
Something to look out for, friends!
Check out what she had to say.
Good to know!
Thanks for the tip!
