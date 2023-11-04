‘I have to carry this around the store?’ Woman Puts Walgreens On Blast Because Plan B Is Locked Up In Their Store
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s a sign of the times, my friends…
I’m talking about how we see all kinds of products locked up in stores these days because of out-of-control shoplifting.
And here’s another story to illustrate that reality!
A gal named Lindsey posted a video that showed her in a Walgreens store. She said she had a “little oopsie” and she needed to buy a Plan B pill, which can prevent pregnancy.
But she ran into a problem!
Lindsey showed viewers that the $50 pill was locked inside a big plastic box and she’d need an employee to unlock it for her.
She said, “I have to carry this around the store? You’re joking. Are you kidding me?”
The caption to Lindsey’s video reads, “Oopsie but like WHY IS it SO EMBARRASSING.”
Sounds like quite a shopping experience…
Let’s take a look at the video.
@lindseyxworth
oopsie but like WHY IS it SO EMBARRASSING #fyp #planbpill #oopsie #embarrassing
Here’s what people had to say.
This person was pretty confused by this video…
Another individual said they know of something much more embarrassing than this.
And this TikTokker shared a pro tip about how she can avoid this in the future.
We need our lives unlocked!
Let’s hope it happens sooner than later…