‘I have to carry this around the store?’ Woman Puts Walgreens On Blast Because Plan B Is Locked Up In Their Store

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@lindseyxworth

It’s a sign of the times, my friends…

I’m talking about how we see all kinds of products locked up in stores these days because of out-of-control shoplifting.

And here’s another story to illustrate that reality!

A gal named Lindsey posted a video that showed her in a Walgreens store. She said she had a “little oopsie” and she needed to buy a Plan B pill, which can prevent pregnancy.

But she ran into a problem!

Source: TikTok/@lindseyxworth

Lindsey showed viewers that the $50 pill was locked inside a big plastic box and she’d need an employee to unlock it for her.

She said, “I have to carry this around the store? You’re joking. Are you kidding me?”

Source: TikTok/@lindseyxworth

The caption to Lindsey’s video reads, “Oopsie but like WHY IS it SO EMBARRASSING.”

Sounds like quite a shopping experience…

Source: TikTok/@lindseyxworth

Let’s take a look at the video.

@lindseyxworth

oopsie but like WHY IS it SO EMBARRASSING #fyp #planbpill #oopsie #embarrassing

♬ Cena Engraçada e Inusitada de 3 Minutos – HarmonicoHCO

Here’s what people had to say.

This person was pretty confused by this video…

Source: TikTok/@lindseyxworth

Another individual said they know of something much more embarrassing than this.

Source: TikTok/@lindseyxworth

And this TikTokker shared a pro tip about how she can avoid this in the future.

Source: TikTok/@lindseyxworth

We need our lives unlocked!

Let’s hope it happens sooner than later…

