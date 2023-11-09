‘I made his mom feel terrified/weirded out by my behavior.’ Woman Finds Creative Way Of Dealing With Her Mother-In-Law’s Lack Of Manners
You might think that, in this day and age, the stereotype of the terrible mother-in-law has fallen out of fashion.
According to Reddit, though, they’re still going strong.
OP’s mother-in-law has been living with them for a bit while her house is renovated and she’s developed a peculiar little habit.
So, my MIL (I’m a gal btw lol) came to stay with us for few weeks til her home is renovated for christmas.
The problem is that she has been randomly walking in on me while I’m in the bathroom. Thankfully not once has she seen me naked because I started picking up on her behavior after the second time in a week.
OP is uncomfortable with the idea of her mother-in-law seeing her naked, but her husband doesn’t get it. She’s also uncomfortable locking the door, and she has her reasons.
She’d barge in, then turns and says “oh sorry” then close the door.
I tried talking to my husband about it but he kept ignoring me then flatout said “so what if she accidently seen you naked? She’s faaaammmillly!!”. He seriously said that!.
We have a lock and I could’ve used it but I have past trauma from the idea of locking/being locked in a room after my brother locked me in the bathroom when I was 5.
So, she decided to just act really weird so that the tables are turned and her mother-in-law is the one who is uncomfortable for once.
So I came up with this idea. I’d go inside the bathroom pretending to use it and wait for her to come (cause honestly? It’s deliberate at the this point). When she “accidently” barges in she’d see me in a weird/awkward position.
For example doing a ballet stand, standing on the toilet, or standing facing the wall with my hands up, (fully clothed of course). I could see how awkward and weird this would be for her because she’d stand there for few seconds trying to figure out what I was doing.
It was hilarious at first seeing her initial confusion but she told my husband about it claiming “she’s caught me practicing rituals in the bathroom”.
Her husband is taking his mom’s side, but did OP really misstep here?
I cleared things up and revealed the reason why. My husband was livid. He called me childish and said that I made his mom feel “terrified/weirded out” by my behavior.
He said I should’ve acted maturely and locked the door instead of playing mind games.
I bet Reddit is going to have some interesting thoughts!
Either way, hopefully the MIL has learned her lesson.
None of this addresses her marriage issue, of course.
But I guess one thing at a time.
