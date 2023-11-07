November 7, 2023 at 3:42 am

‘I superimposed a lovely bikini top.’ Their Son Was Sent Home From School Over A Silly Dress Code Issue So They Took Matters Into Their Own Hands

Some people are just so uptight!

And that was definitely the case in this story from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page.

It all started when a parent got a phone call from school about their son.

That one time my son was sent home because of dress code violation at school.

“When my son was in middle school, I was notified he had to be picked up because he was in violation of the school dress code. I asked what the issue was and on the phone was told “He’s wearing a shirt that shows something naughty”.

I freak out and rush to the school, my mind whirring as to what he possibly could have worn…none of his clothes that I knew of had something naughty on it.

And then they saw what the folks at the school were so worked up about.

As he gets in the car, I see “violation”. He wore a t-shirt with Bruce Lee on it from “Enter the Dragon”. When I got home, I called to confirm this was why they sent him home. Sure enough, a “topless” Bruce Lee’s bare chest sent someone clutching their pearls, apparently.

So they fixed that problem in a jiffy and off their son went back to school!

A quick stop to the craft store followed. Using puffy paint, I superimposed a lovely bikini top to cover Bruce’s chest. He wore the shirt to school again and nobody dared say a thing, lol.”

Let’s see what people had to say about this.

This individual had a story to tell…

Another Reddit user remembers their school days…

This person told a long hair story of their own.

Another Reddit user got some great revenge back in the day.

And this individual shared a story from WAY back in the day.

I love this story!

And I love this parent’s response!

