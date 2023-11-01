‘I want to be able to enjoy this vacation.’ Young Man Insists On Paying His Own Way So He Can Enjoy The Family Vacation And Not Babysit His Siblings
You read a lot of stories on Reddit about families who aren’t as great as they could be. There are so many young people who are starting to call their parents and siblings out on their bad behavior, which is great.
OP is not a child anymore, but on the family vacation last year he was treated like one – and forced to babysit his nephews – because his parents paid for his trip.
I 23m was repeatedly stuck playing the part of helper and babysitter on family outings. I had to move out of my parents’ house because I kept being forced to help watch my three nephews.
Last year we took a family vacation in summer to the coast. I rode along with my parents, and they paid for my hotel room. Only, I had to share that room with three rowdy boys because my sister and her husband wanted a room to themselves.
I was promised time to do my own things on the vacation. But instead I ended up having to help with these kids. I complained to everyone about it, and was reminded I was there for free.
And then we pretty much just did only one thing I wanted to do. Which was tour an art gallery.
I like doing this whenever I’m at the coast. But the kids find it boring.
This year my parents have a beach trip planned for June. And they assumed I’d be riding along the same way as last year. But I refused. I said I’d be driving myself, and paying for my own hotel stay to have my own room.
My parents were shocked, and tried to remind me of the cost. I said it was no worry. I’ve got a good job and a decent running car. I can more than afford it.
That’s when the “Buts” started. I stated the previously listed things as why I’ll be driving myself and paying for myself.
I want to be able to enjoy this vacation as an adult, and not be treated like a child like last year.
My parents told my sister, and she called to blow up at me that I’ll be ruining the vacation if I’m off doing my own thing while she has to wrangle her three boys.
I ended up yelling at her that last year all she did was rope me into her mess. I didn’t really get to do much of anything I wanted to do. And I was treated like the bad guy for wanting to just go to an art gallery.
I’m a grown man. I deserve my own vacation too.
Now my sister is not speaking to me, and my parents are still trying to convince me to just ride with them to keep the peace.
My sister went on a big rant about how it’s so hard to be a parent to triplets. And the least I could do is help because I’m young and single, and she needs a break.
I stood my ground on my decision, and now she’s calling our parents to get them involved. I’m expecting a call from them any minute.
I’m sick of the whole keep the peace mentality that sacrifices me to placate my sister.
My parents went off on my sister, and to make a long story short the whole vacation has been canceled. The hotel wasn’t booked yet anyway.
But my parents are arguing with my sister, my sister is blaming me, and my nephews are crying because they aren’t going to the beach. My sister called me at lunch and basically implied I have no life, which is why I have time to help.
I recorded that and told our parents, and that’s currently what they’re fighting about.
The pressure is getting to me. AITA for not giving in?
I know they would have a pretty hard time when they won’t have another person there to help.
