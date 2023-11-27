‘I’m shaking.’ Woman Had a Frightening Experience At Walmart Involving Two Men And She Warns People To Be Aware Of Their Surroundings
by Matthew Gilligan
You always need to be on the lookout and aware of your surroundings, friends!
Because you never know when something dangerous or unexpected is going to happen…
And this story from a woman named Lauren proves that in a huge way.
Lauren posted a video on TikTok and told viewers “Being a woman in this world is so ******* terrifying sometimes.”
Lauren told viewers that she was in a Walmart store and she sensed that she was being followed by two men while she shopped. She told an employee but they weren’t any help.
She said that her gut instinct told her to leave the store and come back the next day. She got into her car and then she saw the two men from the store walking with a girl who she thought they didn’t know.
Lauren said, “I just had like a really bad feeling. I’m like, I don’t think this girl knows them. Like, something isn’t right.”
She decided to take action and walked up to the woman and asked her if she knew the men she was walking with. The woman said she didn’t know them but they told her that they hit her car in the parking lot and they were going to check it out.
Lauren told the woman that the men had been following her in the store and that there was no way they hit her car.
She said, “And she’s looking at me, and I’m looking at her, and these two guys are standing there, and I can tell they’re getting ******* nervous. And I said, ‘Let’s go back inside, I’m gonna grab a worker.’”
The men left abruptly.
Lauren ended her video by saying, “I’m shaking. This is just your reminder. Be aware of your surroundings.”
Check out her video.
Be careful out there, friends!
There are a lot of predators out there looking to take advantage of people.