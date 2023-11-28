‘It’s the best trick I’ve found.’ Woman Shows How She Books $29 Flights On Southwest Airlines
by Matthew Gilligan
Who doesn’t love cheap flights?!?!
The answer is absolutely no one, which is why a video from a woman named Cari went viral and got a lot of folks talking on TikTok.
In her video, Cari said she has been able to find $29 flights on Southwest Airlines and she added, “I’m also going to show you some of the $29 flights because some people don’t see any. And I recommend doing this little trick on your computer because it just doesn’t really work on your phone.”
Cari explained, “So what you’re going to do is go to the Southwest website, and as soon as you get on their website, the deal is going to pop up right here, and you’re going to click ‘Book Now.’ Then it brings you to this screen, and instead of filling all this out, you’re going to go down here where it says, ‘Not sure where you’re flying yet? Get inspired by our full list of destinations,’ and you’re going to click ‘View All Destinations.’”
She added that it’s possible to do this with flexible dates if you click on Location so you can see a monthly calendar with prices for every day.
Cari added, “It’s the best trick I’ve found for finding the cheapest destinations whenever Southwest is running sales like this. I fly Southwest all the time so I’ve found tricks like this super useful!”
She also said that she noticed “after I posted the video that the shorter flight routes were the majority of the flights that were priced at $29, such as Austin to Dallas [and] Austin to Houston. The great thing is that even if flights weren’t as low as $29, they still had cheap prices on a lot of destinations and almost all flights were cheaper compared to normal.”
Here’s what she had to say.
@carielizabethh
Replying to @Janell here’s a trick I use to find the $29 flights and cheapest options to every city Southwest flies to out of your departure airport! #travel #traveltiktok #southwestairlines #southwest #southwestflight #southwestpromo #discountedflights #cheapflights #traveltips #traveltipsandhacks #travelhacks #traveltipsoftiktok #traveltok #travelhack #caritravels #southwestcompanionpass #southwestair #flyingsouthwest #southwestdeals
Let’s check out the reactions from TikTok.
One person thinks you might as well drive this distance.
This person was happy for the info since they fly out of Austin.
And one TikTokker shared an additional tip for how to do this on your phone.
Thanks!
Good to know!
Safe travels to all of you!