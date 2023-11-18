Man Surprised His Father With Paul McCartney Tickets And Told His Mom She Wasn’t Invited. – ‘This was Dad’s night, Dad’s birthday.’
I hope you’re ready to SMILE!
Because the following videos that were posted by a man named Sam went viral and everyone who watched them got the warm fuzzies!
Here’s what happened: Sam told his parents that they were going to a bar called SPM for a drink to celebrate Sam’s dad’s 70th birthday.
Sam then said, “So I’ve been lying to you both. There is no bar called SPM. SPM stands for Sir Paul McCartney.”
But then came the bombshell…
Sam said, “Sorry mom, you’re not invited.”
Sam then said to his dad, “Did you ever think you’d get to see a Beatle for real?”
The video shows Sam and his dad enjoying the Paul McCartney concert and it looks like these two will never forget this night.
Sam said, “Mum is normally the one getting spoiled. We had a great dinner. Dad and I rarely get one-on-one time. This was Dad’s night, Dad’s birthday. So special.”
He better get Mum something good for her bday…that’s all I’m saying…
Check out the video.
@sammactiktok
Thank you Sir @Paul McCartney @Allianz Stadium Happy 70th Dad 🤍
Sam posted another video showing folks how their night went and it looked like this duo had a blast!
Take a look.
@sammactiktok
My Dad (who NEVER takes photos) fangirling hard at Sir @Paul McCartney 🤍@Allianz Stadium
Here’s what people had to say.
This viewer hopes his mom was in on this scheme.
Another person loved seeing Sir Paul a few years ago.
And this TikTok user said he has great memories of his own McCartney concert.
Is that sweet, or what?!?!
We’re glad these two had such a good time!