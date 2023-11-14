Mom Surprised Her Kids By Moving Everything From Their Apartment To A New House. — ‘How did you pull this off?’
by Matthew Gilligan
Get the Kleenex ready!
A mom named Katie posted a heartwarming video on TikTok and showed viewers how her three kids reacted when she gave them the surprise of a lifetime.
Katie’s video’s text overlay reads, “POV: Telling your kids that we need to feed a friend’s cat before going back to our apartment … but really surprising them with something better.”
Katie’s three kids walked into the house and noticed that the furniture in this house looked like theirs and her oldest daughter said, “This is our new house?”
The kids were visibly excited and Katie’s daughter cried tears of joy.
The kids then set off to explore their new house.
All three kids get their own bedrooms in the new house and the couldn’t seem like they couldn’t be happier about it!
That’s the good stuff!
Take a look at this heartwarming video.
Katie posted a follow-up video and told viewers about how she was able to pull this whole thing off without the kids figuring out what was going on.
Check out what she had to say!
Here’s what people had to say.
That was a tearjerker!
Good luck to this family in their new home!