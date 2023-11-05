Woman Asks Waiter To Be Her Date At A Wedding Later That Day And He Actually Shows Up And Fits Right In
by Laura Lynott
A woman catalogued an entire day when her sister invited a waiter to their family wedding, right up to the end of the night when he danced with the bride!
Most of us would feel a little down in the dumps if we didn’t have a wedding date but this gal’s sister wasn’t going alone!
She asked a waiter out at breakfast with her family and by that evening, she had a +1 for the wedding! And who knows how big a tip this guy got, right!
@carrlleeyy showed the moment this fledgling couple met, as he served them breakfast at a cafe, right up to him dancing with the bride that night.
“My sister thought our waiter was cute at breakfast and invited him to our family wedding that night,” she said.
The waiter can be seen in the background going about his business as the family laugh about the comical encounter.
But nobody actually thinks this guy will turn up!
And yet… there he is!
However, he surprises them all, not only showing up but partying into the night with the family.
“Meeting nana,” @carrlleeyy said. “Our dad, checking his identification (making sure he’s over the age of 18. He is lol.)”
And then another golden moment: “Nana’s ready to make him a part of the fam, hahaha.”
The video shows the granny doing high fives with the young waiter.
And it just keeps getting better. “Dancing with the bride, obviously,” she said.
The video shows the young man tearing it up on the dance floor and even doing the limbo!
“It was the best night ever, lol,” she added.
It sure did look it! Well done that woman and that man.
Here’s the full feel good video:
@caarrlleeyy
shoot your shot amiright #fyp #wedding #family #waiter
♬ Frolic (Theme from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” TV Show) – Luciano Michelini
Here’s what viewers thought of this waiter serving up love at this family wedding:
Puppy love!
Family guy!
Where’s my hat!
Don’t you just love feel good stories like this?
Yeah you do!