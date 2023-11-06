‘Nothing would’ve prepared me.’ Woman Doesn’t Learn About Company’s Twelve Hour Work Shifts Until Her Final Job Interview
by Matthew Gilligan
Talk about bad timing!
A gal shared a video and talked about how she wasn’t aware of the working hours at a job that she was interested in until she had her final interview with the company.
She started her video by saying, “If you’re wondering what the job market looks like right now, let me tell you.”
She explained that she went through multiple interviews with a company and that everything seemed to be going well.
She was also told that the company stuck to a 4-day work schedule, which made her even more excited about possibly working there.
But then she got a big surprise…
She said, “Nothing would’ve prepared me for that final round interview.”
It was at the final interview that she learned the job’s schedule would be 4 days of work a week…and 12-and-a-half hours a day…
That’s 50 hours per week, people!
She said about that information, “Don’t even list that benefit then!”
She also told viewers that the whole process of interviews, an exam, and giving a presentation took a month…a month she’ll never get back…
