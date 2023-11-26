Should Women Who Use Birth Control Be Stretching On Long Flights? This Healthcare Provider Thinks So.
A physician associate named Simi posted a TikTok video that stitched to another woman’s video showing her stretching and doing calf raises on an airplane.
The woman’s text overlay reads, “My doctor fiancé making me do this every two hours on the plane because I’m on the pill.”
After the short clip, Simi chimed in with her own thoughts and said that the woman in the original video was doing this to prevent deep vein thrombosis, which are blood clots that can be life-threatening.
Simi said that women who use certain kinds of birth control are at a higher risk of developing deep vein thrombosis and that long flights present a risk factor because people sit for long periods of time.
She said that blood circulation slows, blood clots may form, and that women on birth control are at a higher risk for danger.
Simi said, “As you can see, this lady is on a long flight and she’s on the pill. So that’s two risk factors for developing DVT.”
Simi told women to “keep moving when you can” and she said that stretches and compression socks will help.
Remember to get up and stretch if you’re on birth control and you’re on a plane.
It might save you some discomfort!