‘The dog isn’t a threat.’ His Wife Wants To Give Away His Son’s Dog Because She’s Pregnant, But He Absolutely Refuses
by Trisha Leigh
Aside from being a wonderful time in a woman’s life, pregnancy can be scary. There are so many things that can go wrong, and it’s the first time many women really grasp the idea that they are 100% responsible for the safety of another human life.
OP’s son has a large dog that he got right after his mother died. The dog is his best friend and the son (14) takes good care of it.
When my son (14) was eight, we got a dog. He’s half Great Dane and half some dog my friend’s dog met during an unauthorized absence.
My son loves this dog and does all the care for him (except vet stuff) and is a very responsible dog owner. This dog is pretty much his best friend.
His new wife is pregnant, and 12 weeks in, told OP she wants to get rid of the dog because she’s afraid it will jump on her and hurt the baby.
My wife is 12 weeks pregnant, and ever since we confirmed the pregnancy she has been acting weird around the dog. She avoids him, puts her hands over her stomach when he is around and jolts whenever he makes noise. Today she told me she wants to re-home the dog. I asked her what she was talking about.
OP says this is nothing but unreasonable anxiety, as the dog has great manners, is not a puppy, and has never jumped on anyone ever.
She said she has been having anxiety that he will jump on her. This is completely unreasonable.
He doesn’t jump on people. We trained him not to jump on people or run into people very young because he is half Great Dane and I felt this was important for all dogs, but especially one who could possibly grow to such a large size (which he did).
There is no reason for her to think the dog will jump on her.
She said that there is no way to know for sure that the dog won’t jump on her, and if he does our baby could be hurt. This dog has never so much as growled at her.
She said even if the dog doesn’t jump on her, her anxiety about it is bad for her health. She said she needs the dog elsewhere for her safety and the baby’s.
She’s saying that he’s prioritizing the dog, but really he’s prioritizing his son’s happiness.
I told her that there was no way. My son got this dog right after he lost his mom and imprinted on him hard. Sometimes I think he loves the dog more than me! I
‘m not taking his dog. The dog didn’t do anything!
My wife said I am prioritizing the dog over her pregnancy. The dog isn’t a threat to her pregnancy.
If this were any other unreasonable request, I would just do it because she is pregnant. I just can’t break my son’s heart over a fear she has that makes no sense. Am I being an a******?
Is he wrong? I bet Reddit has some strong feelings one way here!
The top comment is clearly worried she will try to give the dog away on her own.
This commenter agrees, and thinks OP’s wife should see a doctor.
And this person issues the reminder that pets are family and not disposable.
They all agree rehoming should be a last resort in any situation.
This person says OP would be so wrong to give away his son’s dog.
I really hope they were able to settle this amicably.
The wife might have legit anxiety, but that’s not the son’s (or his dog’s) problem.