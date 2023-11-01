November 1, 2023 at 12:38 am

‘They can’t find my car or my keys.’ Sam’s Club Gave A Homeless Man The Keys To This Customer’s Car And It’s Gone

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@heather.feather25

Well, that’s a new one…

And I’m gonna say what everyone else out there will be thinking in a few short seconds…get your act together, Sam’s Club!

A woman named Heather posted a TikTok video that went viral in a big way where she explained what happened to her at a Sam’s Club store in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Apparently, a worker at the store gave her car keys to someone else and her car was gone.

Source: TikTok/@heather.feather25

Heather said, “So I am here at Sam’s Club at 71st and Bingo in Tulsa, Okla. and I went to go pick up my car at the tire and batteries, and as you can see this place is **** closed. ”

Source: TikTok/@heather.feather25

She added, “They can’t find my car or my keys and nobody has answers.”

But the answers were coming in another video…

Source: TikTok/@heather.feather25

Check out what she had to say.

@heather.feather25

#tulsaoklahoma#OMG#samsclub#stolencar#gavekeysaway#help#legal#notatfault#whatdoido#newtotiktok#peoplevsthecorporations#strongertogether

♬ original sound – Glo

Another woman posted an update video that featured Heather so viewers finally found out what happened.

Apparently, Heather’s keys were given to a homeless man, but the car was found the next day in decent shape.

That’s pretty insane!

@thecliffnotesgal

Replying to @fionasfollies sounds like some $$ should be paid out #samsclub #stolencar #hijacked #gavekeysaway

♬ original sound – Glo

Here what people said on TikTok.

This person had a similar story to tell.

Source: TikTok/@heather.feather25

Another individual said she needs to get a lawyer.

Source: TikTok/@heather.feather25

And this person made a good point…

Source: TikTok/@heather.feather25

That was a wild one!

I guess there’s a first time for everything!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter