‘They can’t find my car or my keys.’ Sam’s Club Gave A Homeless Man The Keys To This Customer’s Car And It’s Gone
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, that’s a new one…
And I’m gonna say what everyone else out there will be thinking in a few short seconds…get your act together, Sam’s Club!
A woman named Heather posted a TikTok video that went viral in a big way where she explained what happened to her at a Sam’s Club store in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Apparently, a worker at the store gave her car keys to someone else and her car was gone.
Heather said, “So I am here at Sam’s Club at 71st and Bingo in Tulsa, Okla. and I went to go pick up my car at the tire and batteries, and as you can see this place is **** closed. ”
She added, “They can’t find my car or my keys and nobody has answers.”
But the answers were coming in another video…
Check out what she had to say.
Another woman posted an update video that featured Heather so viewers finally found out what happened.
Apparently, Heather’s keys were given to a homeless man, but the car was found the next day in decent shape.
That’s pretty insane!
That was a wild one!
I guess there’s a first time for everything!