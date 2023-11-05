This Teeny-Tiny Kitchen Island Has An Inspector Baffled And People Speculate About What It Could Be
by Laura Lynott
Is this kitchen island cute or just plain weird? It’s hard to figure out.
But folks online seem to agree it’s certainly out of the ordinary. @serenityinspect spotted the island during a home inspection.
His way of handling the situation was quite hilarious.
He filmed the tiny island and the kitchen and asked his followers: “Alright guys, pop quiz. Can anybody tell me the smallest island in the United States? Anybody? Anybody? I got an idea.”
Folks were really confused online but one person had a good theory – that perhaps a wall had been demolished and they left a bit of it!
But, you ask, WHY!?
Well, one man’s tiny island, is another man’s eh, tiny wall. I don’t know but watch the clip to find out more!
Here’s the full clip:
@serenityinspect
Home inspection time! #fyp #foryoupage #flip #homeinspection #realestate #firsttimehomebuyer #funny
Here’s what people thought of this tiny island:
Ah! Makes sense….kind of.
Imagine what the flatscreen looks like in this house!
So, there may have been no reason to actually keep this island! Eek.
Looks like folks have a bunch of ideas about what this is, but the mystery has yet to be solved!
What do you think it was?