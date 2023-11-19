‘You’re doing a really good job.’ Toddler Had a Meltdown In Target, And A Stranger Gave This Mom The Support She Desperately Needed
by Laura Lynott
There’s no tougher job than being a mom and this lady knows all about it!
But no matter how much our kids challenge us, we love them more than life and this mom’s no different.
@irisbelladonna told her followers how her toddler had gone into meltdown mode in Target and even though she wept while telling her story, she made it clear she has nothing but love for her adorable daughter. And the internet loved her for her vulnerability.
She said: “Just taking a second before I leave Target, but everything was fine until the toddler decided she was upset. And so she started running around and there’s no cashiers opening up, so I go to self checkout.”
This poor mom, she got really tearful. And all the moms will totally get her.
She continued: “So, I’m trying to hold the toddler, check out my items and then I had to get cash back. And then she takes off and I grabbed her things and I’m chasing her down the hallway and the lady’s like, ‘Oh, you’ve forgot your cash back.’ And I have to go grab it. Then she’s running behind their counter into their stock room.”
She added: “So, I chase her in there, grab her really quick… and then I’m getting into the car. I finally put her in. But I can’t find my wallet. Then the lady comes out, she’s like ‘Here’s your wallet, you’re doing a really good job.'”
Then the mom panned the camera to her beautiful little girl, sitting in the back of the car, looking very cute.
She concluded: “And she’s just happy back there, eating her muffin.”
And literally that child could NOT look in better spirits. Aww.
Moms of the world, feel you.
Watch the full clip here:
And the internet wraps one big virtual hug round this mom:
Aww, everyone gets it.
Moms coming up with options.
Amen – a mom’s job is never done!
Keep your chin up!