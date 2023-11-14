Video Of Woman Cooking And Taking Care Of The Kids While Hubby Lounges Has A Lot Of People Talking — ‘House work never ends.’
by Matthew Gilligan
What you’re about to see will either infuriate you or you’ll be the man’s side of the issue.
But either way, it’ll get people talking!
A man named Ivan posted a video that that shows a mom and wife showing viewers what she does between 5 and 6 p.m. compared to what her husband does.
The video shows the woman making food on a hot stove and she’s double duty because she is also looking after her daughter while she cooks.
The video’s text overlay says that she has “considered running away” but chooses to “laugh instead of cry.”
And her husband?
Oh, he’s just got his feet propped up in a recliner and he looks at his phone the whole time.
Check out his video.
