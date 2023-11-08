‘Wells Fargo vanished my savings account.’ Woman Said That Her Savings Account Simply Disappeared And Nobody Can Help Her
by Matthew Gilligan
This is scary, folks.
If the money in your savings or checking account in a big bank simply disappears, what are you supposed to do?
That’s exactly what happened to a woman named Denisse who posted a video and told viewers that her savings account at Wells Fargo simply vanished.
The text overlay on Denisse’s video reads, “Wells Fargo VANISHED my savings account” and she said, “According to Wells Fargo, there is no history, no record, no indication that I ever even had a savings account with them.”
Denisse continued, “So then they asked for a statement and the only statements I get are online. The only way I can access them is by going into the account, that is vanished. So I don’t have access to any statement.”
Denisse warned viewers, “Let this be your reminder to monitor your bank account.”
That is insane!
Check out her video.
@denissedevine
Hey Wells Fargo where is all my lifes savings? How did my account of over a decade vanish without a trace? Where is my money? You need repercussions. I need answers. @NBC @ABC7LA @ABC News @NBC News #abc7eyewitness #abc7la #nbcla @NBCLA #theft #corruption #wellsfargobank #wellsfargofraud #wellsfargosucks #wellsfargo #wellsfargo
Here’s what people had to say.
One individual wonders why people still bank with Wells Fargo.
Another viewer said they spend their money RIGHT AWAY.
And one person said it’s important to keep track of your own bank records…or else…
It’s scary to think it all could go away just like THAT!
Keep an eye on your banks, friends!