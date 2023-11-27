Woman Left a Big Mac On A Bookshelf For 8 Months And It Never Grew Any Mold. – ‘Even the bugs don’t want it.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, I guess the good news about this story is that if we’re ever living in some kind of post-apocalyptic wasteland, we can always head over to an abandoned McDonald’s and look for some uneaten Big Macs!
A woman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she bought a BigMac from Mickey D’s eight months ago and it’s still good to go.
Her text overlay told viewers that the burger had, “No mold, no smell, no insects.”
And the fries didn’t look too bad, either…
The woman said, “As you can see, this is my Big Mac. It’s got the dust ’cause I just leave it on top of a bookshelf, I don’t touch it.”
She continued, “No mold. Just looking fabulous with the lettuce and everything.”
She also told viewers that she bought a veggie sandwich from McD’s three months prior and that one looked good to go, as well.
She said, “As you can see, there’s no insects on this or anything.”
Wow!
Take a look at her video.
@tsofanye
“🍔🍟 Unbelievable! My McDonald’s meal defies time! It’s still fresh after 8 months! 😱🕰️ #McDonaldsMagic NoFoodWaste”
Good to know!
That’s pretty gross…
And also pretty impressive!