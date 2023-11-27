November 27, 2023 at 7:41 am

Woman Left a Big Mac On A Bookshelf For 8 Months And It Never Grew Any Mold. – ‘Even the bugs don’t want it.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@tsofanye

Well, I guess the good news about this story is that if we’re ever living in some kind of post-apocalyptic wasteland, we can always head over to an abandoned McDonald’s and look for some uneaten Big Macs!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she bought a BigMac from Mickey D’s eight months ago and it’s still good to go.

Her text overlay told viewers that the burger had, “No mold, no smell, no insects.”

And the fries didn’t look too bad, either…

Source: TikTok/@tsofanye

The woman said, “As you can see, this is my Big Mac. It’s got the dust ’cause I just leave it on top of a bookshelf, I don’t touch it.”

She continued, “No mold. Just looking fabulous with the lettuce and everything.”

Source: TikTok/@tsofanye

She also told viewers that she bought a veggie sandwich from McD’s three months prior and that one looked good to go, as well.

She said, “As you can see, there’s no insects on this or anything.”

Wow!

Source: TikTok/@tsofanye

Take a look at her video.

@tsofanye

“🍔🍟 Unbelievable! My McDonald’s meal defies time! It’s still fresh after 8 months! 😱🕰️ #McDonaldsMagic NoFoodWaste”

♬ original sound – Tsofanye – Medical Herbalist

Here’s how people reacted.

This person made a hilarious and accurate comment.

Source: TikTok/@tsofanye

Another individual shared a similar story.

Source: TikTok/@tsofanye

And this person forgot about some Mickey D’s in their car for weeks and it was still edible.

Good to know!

Source: TikTok/@tsofanye

That’s pretty gross…

And also pretty impressive!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter