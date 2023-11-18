Woman Shows Her Equipment Set-Up For Her Three “Lazy Girl Jobs” – ‘It’s not actually lazy to want that.’
I guess some people out there are really taking advantage of the remote work trend that has become so popular over the past few years.
And this person isn’t messing around!
A woman shared a TikTok video of a room in her home that shows a whole lot of computers and monitors and it seems like she must be incredibly busy!
The text overlay on her video reads, “When you kept applying for WFH jobs and they all send you the equipment.”
It sounds like she’s trying to figure out which remote job is best for her. Her caption reads, “Now I got three training classes tomorrow at 9 a.m. EST.”
Well, I guess that’s one way to do it…
Here’s her video.
@thedivinemotherr
Now I got 3 trainning classes tomorrow AT 9am 🤣🤦🏾♀️ #wfh #wfhlife #momsoftiktok #fyp
Speaking of working from home, a TikTokker named Bonnie posted a video and talked to viewers about how they should seek to find “lazy girl jobs”.
She said, “First, the job should be remote or hybrid with a lot of flexibility to work from home.”
Bonnie also offered tips about using AI to tailor your resume to jobs.
Take a look at what she had to say.
@bonniedilber
Need help finding a lazy girl job? This is what you need to look for! #lazygirljobs #remotework #jobsearch #interviewtips
And here’s how people responded.
This viewer isn’t having any luck with remote jobs.
And this person can’t even get an interview.
One TikTokker offered some advice about how to deal with all these different jobs she’s working at once.
Well, that’s one way to do it.
Let’s hope she picks one of these jobs and actually likes it!
