November 18, 2023 at 11:32 am

Woman Shows Her Equipment Set-Up For Her Three “Lazy Girl Jobs” – ‘It’s not actually lazy to want that.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@thedivinemotherr

I guess some people out there are really taking advantage of the remote work trend that has become so popular over the past few years.

And this person isn’t messing around!

A woman shared a TikTok video of a room in her home that shows a whole lot of computers and monitors and it seems like she must be incredibly busy!

Source: TikTok/@thedivinemotherr

The text overlay on her video reads, “When you kept applying for WFH jobs and they all send you the equipment.”

Source: TikTok/@thedivinemotherr

It sounds like she’s trying to figure out which remote job is best for her. Her caption reads, “Now I got three training classes tomorrow at 9 a.m. EST.”

Well, I guess that’s one way to do it…

Source: TikTok/@thedivinemotherr

Here’s her video.

@thedivinemotherr

Now I got 3 trainning classes tomorrow AT 9am 🤣🤦🏾‍♀️ #wfh #wfhlife #momsoftiktok #fyp

♬ Barbie – JaidynAlexis

Speaking of working from home, a TikTokker named Bonnie posted a video and talked to viewers about how they should seek to find “lazy girl jobs”.

She said, “First, the job should be remote or hybrid with a lot of flexibility to work from home.”

Bonnie also offered tips about using AI to tailor your resume to jobs.

Take a look at what she had to say.

@bonniedilber

Need help finding a lazy girl job? This is what you need to look for! #lazygirljobs #remotework #jobsearch #interviewtips

♬ original sound – Bonnie Dilber

And here’s how people responded.

This viewer isn’t having any luck with remote jobs.

Source: TikTok/@thedivinemotherr

And this person can’t even get an interview.

Source: TikTok/@thedivinemotherr

One TikTokker offered some advice about how to deal with all these different jobs she’s working at once.

Source: TikTok/@thedivinemotherr

Well, that’s one way to do it.

Let’s hope she picks one of these jobs and actually likes it!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter