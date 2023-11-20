Woman Shows It Costs $33 For Just Two Subway Footlongs Without A Coupon
by Laura Lynott
A woman has highlighted the stunning price she would’ve been asked to pay for just two Subway footlongs, IF she hadn’t had a coupon!
Yeah, Subway has truly lost their minds.
As @beefinagain clearly states…
She told her followers on TikTok: “Yesterday, I went to get two footlongs. I had a coupon of $12.99 for two.”
She continued: “I go through the line, go to checkout. He rings it up normally, the original price for two footlongs was $33.”
What?! Can you repeat that.
She did. Yep.
$33. For TWO footlongs… cough.
She added: “If I did not have a coupon, I’m pretty sure I would have just walked out and said ‘No, Please keep it.’ Is that even legal? Like, I don’t even know but if you’re wanting to go to Subway, go with a coupon.”
Ouch, they are expensive subs! Whoah.
Here’s the full clip:
@beefinnagain
What happened to the $5 footlong???? @Subway pls explain #subway #subwayeatfresh #coupon #couponing
Here the internet reacts!
Exactly – why! They’re literally sandwiches…
Jersey Mikes. Damn, now I’m hungry!
Those are expensive subs, for sure!
What in the heck is going on with food costs these days?