Woman Shows It Costs $33 For Just Two Subway Footlongs Without A Coupon

by Laura Lynott

A woman has highlighted the stunning price she would’ve been asked to pay for just two Subway footlongs, IF she hadn’t had a coupon!

Yeah, Subway has truly lost their minds.

As @beefinagain clearly states…

She told her followers on TikTok: “Yesterday, I went to get two footlongs. I had a coupon of $12.99 for two.”

She continued: “I go through the line, go to checkout. He rings it up normally, the original price for two footlongs was $33.”

What?! Can you repeat that.

She did. Yep.

$33. For TWO footlongs… cough.

She added: “If I did not have a coupon, I’m pretty sure I would have just walked out and said ‘No, Please keep it.’ Is that even legal? Like, I don’t even know but if you’re wanting to go to Subway, go with a coupon.”

Ouch, they are expensive subs! Whoah.

Here’s the full clip:

@beefinnagain

What happened to the $5 footlong???? @Subway pls explain #subway #subwayeatfresh #coupon #couponing

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Here the internet reacts!

Exactly – why! They’re literally sandwiches…

Jersey Mikes. Damn, now I’m hungry!

Those are expensive subs, for sure!

What in the heck is going on with food costs these days?

