November 9, 2023 at 12:35 am

‘Y’all popped one of my tires!’ Woman Admits She Got Angry With Her Mechanic Because She Didn’t Know Rotating Tires Was A Thing

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@miss_carter2

Do you know that there’s such a thing as getting the tires on your car rotated?

If not, you’re gonna learn something new today…just like the woman you’re about to meet did.

Her name is Nia and she posted a TikTok video where she admitted that she had a bit of a run-in with a mechanic at an auto shop because she didn’t know what it meant to get her tires rotated.

Her caption reads,“I swear I [didn’t] know [that’s] what rotating tires meant.”

Nia said, “I thought that when you get your tires rotated they just spin them really, really fast.”

Source: TikTok/@miss_carter2

Nia explained that she had to get a flat tire fixed. She thought that the mechanic might have been trying to rip her off so she said she’d take it elsewhere because she only wanted to get it patched.

She said, “When I get my car back, the flat tire that was in the back left is now on the front right. So now I’m mad because I’m like, ‘Y’all popped one of my tires because I didn’t want to buy a tire from you.’”

That’s when the mechanic told her that they rotated her tire.

Source: TikTok/@miss_carter2

Nia said,  “I’m like, ‘Okay, you rotated it’ What’s that have to do with now I have a flat tire back here and I’ve got a flat tire up here, why is that the case?’”

She then said to the mechanic, “So you fixed my tire and then you pooped that one?”

He again told her that they rotated the tires and then it clicked. Nia said, “You take the tires off the car and rotate them around! I felt so dumb.”

Now you’re getting it!

Source: TikTok/@miss_carter2

Take a look at her story.

@miss_carter2

I swear i didnt know thats what rotating tires meant 😭 #fyp #cars #viral

♬ original sound – Miss Carter

Here’s how people reacted on TikTok.

This reader just found out what this means, too.

Source: TikTok/@miss_carter2

Another individual dropped some knowledge.

Source: TikTok/@miss_carter2

And this person said they hoped she’s joking…

Source: TikTok/@miss_carter2

Hey, let’s give her some credit for admitting her mistake.

I’m sure that wasn’t easy!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter