‘You do not understand what goes on behind closed doors.’ Former Elementary School Teacher Reveals Vaping And Other Safety Issues Were Ignored By Administrators
by Matthew Gilligan
Kids today, huh?
Folks usually say that with a slight grin and a shake of the head as they talk about mischievous children.
But this story is a bit different.
A former teacher named Danielle shared a lengthy video where she talked about the various issues she had to deal with in the classroom before she left teaching.
Danielle wrote, “This video is not meant to come off as disrespectful by any means to my county, school, or principal. Anyone who knows me should know that my goal in life is to encourage and spread kindness. I simply want to bring awareness to benefit the greater good – why teachers are leaving the profession.”
And this job, to be quite honest, sounded like a total nightmare.
Danielle talked about how even elementary school kids were vaping, which surprised a lot of folks.
She also talked about out-of-control students, teachers not getting enough resources, and teachers having mental health issues.
Danielle also added that the school’s administration didn’t do much to help out and she was actually reprimanded for telling the higher-ups about what was going on.
She said, “When people say that they’re teachers, you do not understand what goes on behind closed doors. I poured my heart out to my students every day…all while we as staff [were] getting **** on by parents, administration, and other students. I came home empty, and that is not fair to me, which is why I decided to leave.”
Here’s her video.
Listen closely, because she has a lot to say.
And here’s how people reacted.
It’s pretty scary what’s going on in schools these days!
Let’s hope it gets turned around sooner rather than later!