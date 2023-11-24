Mother Of Triplets Is Berated By Her Husband For Taking A Moment For Herself While The Babies Were Crying. – ‘He thinks that I was being super neglectful.’
by Trisha Leigh
Anyone who has ever taken care of a newborn knows that it can take heaps and heaps of patience and some days, the simple will to just put your head down and power through.
OP has been doing just that for two months, and not just with one baby, but three. All on her own, while she goes to school.
I (20) am a mother of triplets whom are only 2 months old. I never expected ever in my life that I’d be a mother to triplets so when I first became pregnant it was definitely the last thing in my mind.
I’m home with my babies all day long and had to even transfer my education to online.
Her fiance is out at work or school, and leaves her to do 90% of the child care.
Sometimes I just need some fresh air especially when I can’t get them to stop crying and I find myself getting super frustrated to the point of tears, it’s honestly soo hard and the dad isn’t here to help as he’s ether at work or at school.
OP sometimes finds herself getting overwhelmed or frustrated (for obvious reasons) and so she puts the babies in their cribs, turns on the monitor, and steps out onto the porch for some deep breathing.
My fiance’s (24) parents rented us a main floor apartment so when I step outside I’m literally just sitting on the chair right beside the door plus I have a baby monitor step up in their room and it has a camera on it I can literally see them and hear them so if anything happened I’d be able to quickly get to them.
Being able to step outside for a few minutes to take a breather is really important to me because I start to have mini panic attacks when I can’t get them to stop crying and I get really frustrated because I just feel super overwhelmed
Being able to go outside just gives me a chance to clam down.
When her fiance came home and found her there calming down while the babies cried, though, he called her a bad mom and a bunch of other stuff.
My fiance came home to me sitting outside while the babies were crying and freaked out on me calling me a horrible mom and a bunch of other names that I’m not gonna list here.
He thinks that I was being super neglectful and putting the babies in harm way.
He told his family and they apparently think she’s awful, too, and OP isn’t sure what to think. She grew up in the foster care system and admits she’s not sure how a family unit is really supposed to function.
He even told his parents and now everyone seem to be really against me.
I grow up in the system my fiance’s family is the only family I have and ever known so it breaks my hurt that they are so upset with me but I really don’t think I was doing anything wrong or putting my babies in harm way but they seems to think otherwise.
So here I am wondering if I should apologize for my actions or if I am wrong in this situation.
Reddit is about to sign up to be her surrogate family, I just know it.
The top comment tells OP that stepping away when frustrated is exactly what she should do.
She’s keeping them alive, and at 2 months, that’s the best it gets some days.
This person is wondering why other adults are criticizing but not helping.
Everyone on the thread is pretty worried about OP.
No one thinks OP should be shouldering this alone.
I have almost been driven to my breaking point by one crying baby.
If she needs a minute here and there to recover from caring for three, not one person in the world should blame her.