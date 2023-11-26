‘You’re a woman and will do as I say.’ She Got Revenge On A Classmate Who Tried To Get Out Of A Group Presentation
by Trisha Leigh
Group projects are the bane of all good students’ existence and I don’t know why professors do not do away with them completely.
Seriously, no one ever learns anything and the good students always get stuck with the majority of the work. Always.
Twenty years ago OP learned she was to do a group project, but by the end of class, something odd happened.
This happened nearly 20 years ago during my first year of college. I was assigned a group presentation and placed with three random people in my class. The first meeting went well.
When we all got up to leave, one of my male group members (who I will call Tool) squeezed my arm…hard.
Another person in the group – a guy – grabbed her arm and told her she would have to do his part of the presentation because he was busy with other things and she was a woman.
I looked at him like he had crusty boogers all over his face, yanked my arm away, and asked, “Do you need something?” He scowled at me. “I am running for class president and won’t have time to do the presentation. You’re going to do my part.”
I laughed. “I most certainly am not.” Tool put his face close to mine and whispered somewhat menacingly. “You’re a woman and will do as I say.”
I laughed again and said, “I don’t even know you, dude. You don’t get to tell me what to do.”
Tool whispered even more menacingly, “You Are GOING to do my part of the presentation, and that’s that.” He then walked away quickly.
OP left, not knowing exactly what to do, but soon figuring it out.
I had no idea what to do. Do I tell the professor? Do I tell the campus police about him squeezing the shit out of my arm? Do I tell the other group members?
Obviously, I wasn’t going to do this guy’s presentation. I wanted to get back at him, however, because he put his hands on me and I was petty. Then, it came to me. Time for malicious compliance!
On the day the presentation was due she gave him his part – and it was blank.
The day of our presentation and just before it was our turn to present, I handed Tool his project: A single piece of paper with only the words ‘Tool’s Presentation’ typed on it.
I grinned and asked, “Isn’t it great?” Tool looked like he wanted to vomit. I then leaned in and whispered, “You Are GOING to get a terrible grade, and that’s that.”
He stuttered some nonsense during his portion of the presentation, and while I do not know for certain what grade he received, it couldn’t have been good.
She got an A, he didn’t, and she never saw him again.
I got an A+.
He never came to class again and I never saw him on campus again. I don’t know if he dropped out or what happened, but I do know he wasn’t elected president.
The perfect MC? I bet Reddit has some thoughts!
The top comment says this guy sounds like the lowest of the low.
They say the guy was obviously a psycho.
This person acknowledged another fun way it could have gone.
This would have been entertaining, too.
It’s almost hard to believe a wild story like this.
But, as any woman could tell you, it’s more believable than it should seem.