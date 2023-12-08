8th Grade Music Teacher Complains that Her Students Still Don’t Know The Alphabet. – ‘I’m talking 50 percent.’
This is not good, ladies and gents!
A music teacher named Teresa shared a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what she thinks is the depressing state of education in the U.S.
Teresa said, “Our students cannot read at grade level” and added, “As a music teacher, I didn’t really think I had a whole lot to add to this conversation. But I don’t think a lot of y’all understand how much this is affecting them in every single course they are taking.”
Teresa explained that her students can’t write introductory notes on a music staff…these are letters of the alphabet.”
She said, “A lot of these kids would not even use alphabet symbols. They would be making up symbols.”
Teresa also added, “They would also have issues not knowing alphabetical order.”
Teresa said this wasn’t a small problem and explained, “I’m talking 50 percent. And we’re not also talking about sixth graders. We’re talking about sixth, seventh, and eighth graders.”
She also said that she’s been working on teaching her students the alphabet every day instead of teaching them music like she should be.
