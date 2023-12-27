Aunt Agrees To Pay For Nephew’s $190 Steak, But Only If He Finishes It. He Doesn’t And His Dad Has To Pay Instead.
by Trisha Leigh
There’s sometimes an awkward moment (or several) when a group is going out to eat and the waiter asks who wants the bill. It’s usually a relief to have it worked out ahead of time, but if you’re going out with jerks, they can use that certainty to take advantage.
OP is single and childfree, so when she sees her sister and her family, she almost always treats them to a nice dinner. It’s her way of splurging and letting them know she’s happy to see them.
I don’t see my sister and her family very often so when o do I tend to splurge on them. I am child free for now and the foreseeable future. But probably not forever.
I took her family out for dinner and I said it was my treat. So it was my sister, her husband, his mom who lives with them, myself, and three kids ages 15, 12, and 10.
When she last visited, she chose a steak place she’d been wanting to try. Her oldest nephew wanted to order a 3-pound steak with three big sides all for himself.
I took them out to a steak place on their city I always wanted to try.
My 15 year old nephew looks at the menu and says he wants the tomahawk steak.
I said it was three pounds of meat plus three full sides and he should probably pick something smaller.
She said he should probably reconsider…
My BIL says his kid can eat it all and I said it was my treat and that I’m trying to cheap out. It is $190 for the steak.
I said fine but if he doesn’t eat it all then you have to pay for it. He agreed.
We order and the waiter tells us the tomahawk is usually shared between several people since it comes with three sharable portions of sides as well.
I ask my BIL if he is sure. He looks at the kid and smiles and says no problem.
Predictably, her nephew did not come close.
We ordered and when the food came out the tomahawk and sides took up almost half the table.
The kid finished less than a quarter of the steak and only a little bit of the sides.
When the bill came I asked to pay for seven meals, all the drinks, and all the tip. The Tomahawk steak on a seperate bill for my BIL.
He paid with ill grace.
My sister said that he used the budget that they had earmarked to take the family to see new Spiderman movie.
I felt bad but I think that he was a jerk to try and waste my money. He thinks I’m a jerk for following through and making him pay for something that mostly went to waste.
Yes they took the leftovers home.
Let’s set Reddit loose on this one, shall we?
The top comment says they should be teaching their kid not to abuse generosity.
And this person says they wouldn’t be offering to pay again.
They think OP should be a lot angrier, to be honest.
Some people suspect the parents were actually trying to get more out of the deal.
Everyone agrees this is definitely bad parenting.
I am totally appalled by this.
I would never and wouldn’t have as a kid, either.